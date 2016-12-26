Koffee with Karan: Mira reveals Shahid burps; he counts her ex-boyfriends

After the scintillating pair of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, newlyweds Shahid and Mira Kapoor will be the second couple on Koffee with Karan Season 5. With this being Mira’s first television appearance, the next episode, which will air on Star World and Star World HD on Sunday at 9 PM, promises to give fans a glimpse into the couple’s perfect life.

The two lovebirds are adorable as they profess their love for each other, even as Karan teases that this is the first time that Shahid has been on the show with somebody he is actually spending his life with! From talking about whether Shahid’s exes were invited to his wedding to Shahid claiming that Mira is his version of ‘normal’, the episode promises to be a fun, lighthearted and romantic affair!

Mira is seen in a tell-all mood as she reveals that while she is head over heels in love with Shahid, his most annoying habit is that he burps a lot! Candid and bubbly, she claims that both of them know all there is to be known about the other. However, Shahid protests saying he still is learning about all her boyfriends, the number of which apparently mirrors his own!

From arguing in the Rapid Fire Round to flirting with each other, Mira and Shahid’s chemistry is apparent and will create sparks on the Koffee couch!

So come catch all the fun, love and conversations with the cute couple and, of course, Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan season 5 on Sunday at 9 PM only on Star World and Star World HD.