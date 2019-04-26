Komolika to be EXPOSED in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Gear up for some big revelation drama in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2!



The makers at Balaji Telefilms are successfully keeping viewers hooked with the show's never-ending twists and turns.



And now, the upcoming drama will leave the audience shocked as well as thrilled!



We bring to you an exciting spoiler from the show!



As per the plot, Anurag’s father Moloy soon comes out of the coma. This is a huge reason for Komolika to worry, as she was the one who had plotted to kill him.



However, Moloy soon recovers and exposes Komolika in front of the Basu family.



We have also heard that the cast will shoot the promo of this particular sequence very soon.



Let’s wait and watch if it is indeed ‘end game’ for Komolika. Or will she manage to play her dirty tricks again?