Komolika to learn about Prerna’s pregnancy in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay

30 Mar 2019 05:24 PM
MUMBAI: Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is keeping viewers hooked with endless twists and turns.

In yesterday’s episode, Prerna (Erica Fernandes) announces to Anurag (Parth Samthaan) that she is pregnant with his child. Anurag starts taking care of her and promises that they will marry each other in a proper ceremony.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Komolika (Hina Khan) also learns the truth about Prerna being pregnant with Anurag’s child.

She makes a big deal out of it and informs the entire Basu family. The pregnancy news is a big shock for the Basus.

Will the Basu family accept Prerna as their daughter-in-law? Will Anurag finally come in support of Prerna in front of his family?
