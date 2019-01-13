Komolika’s extreme step against Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is filled with drama as Komolika has entered Anurag and Prerna’s lives and warned Prerna that she will snatch everything from her.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna and Komolika’s enmity is intensified after Komolika finds Prerna with her love Anurag.

Thus, Komolika plans to ruin Prerna’s happy love life.

Komolika meets the Basu family for Mishka and Anurag’s alliance.

She then falls in love with Anurag and learns that he is the same man who was with Prerna that night and that Prerna is the same girl who is trying to snatch Anurag from Mishka.

Now, Komolika wants to snatch Anurag from Prerna.

It will be interesting to see whether Komolika succeeds in her plan or Anurag and Prerna’s love wins.

