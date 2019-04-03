Komolika TRAPPED by Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is gaining a lot of appreciation from the audiences.



The bindaas and sassy version of Prerna is being loved by all.



In the previous episodes, Komolika has taken Prerna’s signature on the divorce papers, leaving Prerna in a fix, but Prerna has come up with a solution.



In a new promo, it has been revealed that Prerna will appear in a Sardar’s disguise to set everything straight and to teach Komolika a lesson.



TellyChakkar recently reported about Shivani and Anupam joining hands with Prerna to get the papers back.



In the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed that Prerna gets her hands on the paper and burns them, but Komolika still has an original copy.



