News

Komolika's final knock-out against Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Mr. Bajaj has entered Anurag and Prerna's lives and will soon create trouble for them.

Mr. Bajaj is determined to ruin Basu Publication and the family's other industries. Anurag is agitated to learn about Mr. Bajaj’s nasty conspiracies and finally tracks down his location. The massive fight between Anurag and Mr. Bajaj unexpectedly reveals an ugly secret of Komolika. Although Komolika has made her exit from Anurag and Prerna’s lives, she created a new problem for them before that. Komolika is the only reason for Mr. Bajaj's destructive motive against Basu industries.

A cryptic deal was signed between Komolika and Mr. Bajaj, and she was responsible for his entry in Anurag and Prerna’s lives. Moreover, she has handed over some very crucial documents to him. Komolika tells Mr. Bajaj that Anurag betrayed her for Prerna and that she is taking revenge.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Komolika and Mr. Bajaj succeed in their dirty game.

Meanwhile, the show has been in the news for Karan Singh Grover's dashing entry. Karan plays the iconic character of Mr Bajaj, which was earlier played by Ronit Roy. Moreover, speculations are rife that Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) will participate in Nach Baliye 9.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Update, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs celebrate International Yoga Day

Celebs celebrate International Yoga Day
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days