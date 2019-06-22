Komolika's final knock-out against Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Mr. Bajaj has entered Anurag and Prerna's lives and will soon create trouble for them.

Mr. Bajaj is determined to ruin Basu Publication and the family's other industries. Anurag is agitated to learn about Mr. Bajaj’s nasty conspiracies and finally tracks down his location. The massive fight between Anurag and Mr. Bajaj unexpectedly reveals an ugly secret of Komolika. Although Komolika has made her exit from Anurag and Prerna’s lives, she created a new problem for them before that. Komolika is the only reason for Mr. Bajaj's destructive motive against Basu industries.

A cryptic deal was signed between Komolika and Mr. Bajaj, and she was responsible for his entry in Anurag and Prerna’s lives. Moreover, she has handed over some very crucial documents to him. Komolika tells Mr. Bajaj that Anurag betrayed her for Prerna and that she is taking revenge.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Komolika and Mr. Bajaj succeed in their dirty game.

Meanwhile, the show has been in the news for Karan Singh Grover's dashing entry. Karan plays the iconic character of Mr Bajaj, which was earlier played by Ronit Roy. Moreover, speculations are rife that Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) will participate in Nach Baliye 9.