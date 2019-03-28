News

Komolika's plan backfires; Anurag and Prerna's iconic union after pregnancy truth in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2019 06:58 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Komolika is trying all the possible ways to separate Anurag and Prerna.

Prerna and Anurag's lives have taken a new turn, and things are working for them. However, Komolika in no way ready to let Prerna and Anurag unite.

Komolika thus has a plan of action. She wants to get Prerna drunk and get her signature on legal papers that state that the marriage between Anurag and her is nullified.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

However, her plan backfires. Anurag and Prerna are both drunk and are drawn closer to each other. Prerna also confesses her pregnancy.

Komolika is shocked and not sure what to do now. Komolika very well knows that if Anurag learns the truth in a sober state, he will accept Prerna and throw her out.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Komolika separates Anurag and Prerna.
Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in...

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in Canada
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shaminn
Shaminn
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days