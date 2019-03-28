Komolika's plan backfires; Anurag and Prerna's iconic union after pregnancy truth in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Komolika is trying all the possible ways to separate Anurag and Prerna.Prerna and Anurag's lives have taken a new turn, and things are working for them. However, Komolika in no way ready to let Prerna and Anurag unite.Komolika thus has a plan of action. She wants to get Prerna drunk and get her signature on legal papers that state that the marriage between Anurag and her is nullified.

However, her plan backfires. Anurag and Prerna are both drunk and are drawn closer to each other. Prerna also confesses her pregnancy.Komolika is shocked and not sure what to do now. Komolika very well knows that if Anurag learns the truth in a sober state, he will accept Prerna and throw her out.Well, it will be interesting to see how Komolika separates Anurag and Prerna.