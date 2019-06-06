Krip Kapur Suri clears the rumours about his marriage, read details

MUMBAI: Krrip Kapur Suri, who is known for shows like Sadda Haq, Savitri, Kalash and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, has cleared the rumour about his marriage.

Though the initial years were not easy for the couple, but reports about trouble in their marriage is not true. Speaking about the tough phase, the actor told Times of India, “I lost my father to cancer on September 6, 2014, the day of our wedding. People around me blamed Simran for it, calling her inauspicious. They should realise that I got my first big break (in Kalash) after I married her. She is lucky for me, and she has been a strong support during my difficult times. I love her too much, maine usse jane nahi diya. For me, relationships are more valuable than money.” The couple remarried on 5 August last year following proper rituals at a gurudwara in Mumbai.

Speaking about the controversies, Krrip was rumoured to be dating his Kalash co-actor Aparna Dixit, while there were reports that Simran had found solace in a female colleague at a production house, where she worked briefly. Giving his clarification, Krrip told the daily, “If you share great on-screen chemistry with your co-actor, it doesn’t mean that you are dating her. We are paid to play our parts convincingly, and if we don’t share good on-screen chemistry, the audience will not like us. There was nothing between Aparna and me. My wife knows that and in fact, she and Aparna are good friends. Yes, it took her some time to come to terms with the demands of my profession, but she understands it better now. Rumours of Simran dating a female colleague are baseless, too. She was working at a production house and the bosses were impressed with her competence and diligence. Some people couldn’t digest that and started circulating these rumours. It was Simran’s decision to quit the job. We are unfazed by the rumours of trouble in our marriage. We trust each other immensely and are going strong. He further said that he and Simran want to go the family way soon and both of them would like to have a daughter.

On the work front, he soon will be seen in the supernatural thriller, Vish. He will be essaying a negative role in the upcoming show.