Krishna to become a doctor post 5-year leap in Krishna Chali London

By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Apr 2019 07:01 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Krishna Chali London is heading towards a new chapter. The Parin Multimedia’s daily show, which stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in the lead roles, is soon going to introduce a leap. 

Yes, the show will witness a leap of five years. 

Post the story jump, Dr Veer (Karan) will be shown behind the bars on Radhe’s (Gaurav Sareen) murder charges.

As we know, Krishna (Megha), whose mother had died of cervical cancer, has always dreamed of becoming a doctor. She will finally succeed in achieving this. 

Yes, Krishna will become a cervical cancer specialist. 

Are you excited to watch the leap? Hit the comments section below!
