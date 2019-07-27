News

Krishna Bharadwaj excited to play a double role in Tenali Rama

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays the titular role in Tenali Rama, will be seen essaying a double role in the television show. The actor is excited about the same. 

Tenali Rama is all set to take two time leaps in quick succession. The show will take two time leaps of five and 15 years. With this, the actor will be seen as Rama and he will also play his own grown-up son, Bhaskar.

Speaking about the same, Krishna told Times of India, “The show is going in for two leaps and I am going to play a double role. I am excited about the challenge ahead. I feel fortunate to be playing the central character and now a double role on a medium, which is predominantly for women.”

He added, “Being a theatre actor, I often get bored playing the same character over a period of time. So, the time leap has happened at the right time, just when I was feeling stagnated. I will take a two-day off before the leap to prep for my new role.”

Tags > Krishna Bharadwaj, Tenali Rama, Theatre actor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari

past seven days