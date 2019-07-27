Krishna Bharadwaj excited to play a double role in Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays the titular role in Tenali Rama, will be seen essaying a double role in the television show. The actor is excited about the same.

Tenali Rama is all set to take two time leaps in quick succession. The show will take two time leaps of five and 15 years. With this, the actor will be seen as Rama and he will also play his own grown-up son, Bhaskar.

Speaking about the same, Krishna told Times of India, “The show is going in for two leaps and I am going to play a double role. I am excited about the challenge ahead. I feel fortunate to be playing the central character and now a double role on a medium, which is predominantly for women.”

He added, “Being a theatre actor, I often get bored playing the same character over a period of time. So, the time leap has happened at the right time, just when I was feeling stagnated. I will take a two-day off before the leap to prep for my new role.”