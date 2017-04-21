Krishna Bhardwaj finalised as Tenali Raman for SAB TV’s next

Tellychakkar.com promised its readers to give them all the latest updates on the casting development of SAB TV’ Tenali Raman.

Fulfilling our promise, we are here to share the exclusive information on the actor finalised to play the titular role in the Contiloe show.

As reported by us, youth sensation Anshuman Malhotra was finalised to play the Telugu poet, in the upcoming comedy drama based on The Tales of Tenali Raman, that we aired on Cartoon Network. But owing to prior commitments, he opted out of the project (Read) getting the makers to begin their hunt again.

And now, confirmed sources have shared with us that good looking and charming Krishna Bhardwaj, has been finalised to play the main lead.

The actor is known for his roles in Jasuben Jayantilal Ki Joint Family, Sukh By Chance, R.K. Laxman Ki Duniya, Pia Basanti Re among more.

Shared a source, “The makers wanted a young good looking actor who has a charm and youthfulness. After Anshuman left, they zeroed upon Krishna, who fitted the bill completely. The actor will also sign the contract soon.”

Leggy lass Priyamvada Kant will play the female lead, as already reported by us.

Our efforts to reach out to Krishna remained futile.

