Krishna Chali London: Post 5 years leap, Krishna develops hatred for marriage

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Krishna Chali London, is up for high voltage drama.

After Krishna gets Veer punished on Radhey's murder charges, the show takes a leap of five years.

Veer and Krishna's love story ends with the leap of five years.

After five years, the viewers will see Krishna's new avatar as a successful Cervical Cancer Specialist.

But there is a twist in the tale. Krishna has developed intense hatred for marriage and has begun her new life after five years where she is a fierce and bold doctor who fights for patients’ life when some wedding guests not let the ambulance pass.

past seven days