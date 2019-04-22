News

Krishna Chali London: Shukla’s new conspiracy post Krishna cancels big business deal

22 Apr 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Krishna Chali London, is up for high voltage drama.        

Krishna will once again face Shukla’s conspiracy. Even after five years when everything is changed, Shukla is still greedy and wants to earn money by wrong means.

Shukla thus meets Krishna with a business deal, but the latter refuses to accept as it is not in favour of the hospital.

And, once again her stand against the wrong infuriates Shukla.  

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

