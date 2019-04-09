News

Krishna denies love for Radha; Radha to marry Vyomesh in RadhaKrishn

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 07:30 PM
MUMBAI: RadhaKrishn will showcase exciting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

It was earlier seen that both Radha and Krishna love each other. Radha thus reveals that both of them are ready to get married.

However, Krishna denies loving Radha and blames her for misunderstanding his love. Radha breaks down and gets angry on Krishna for rejecting and humiliating her love.

Radha thus goes back to her father and declares her decision to get married to Vyomesh and not Krishna.

It will be interesting to see if Radha marries Vyomesh.
