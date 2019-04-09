Krishna denies love for Radha; Radha to marry Vyomesh in RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: RadhaKrishn will showcase exciting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.



It was earlier seen that both Radha and Krishna love each other. Radha thus reveals that both of them are ready to get married.



However, Krishna denies loving Radha and blames her for misunderstanding his love. Radha breaks down and gets angry on Krishna for rejecting and humiliating her love.



Radha thus goes back to her father and declares her decision to get married to Vyomesh and not Krishna.



It will be interesting to see if Radha marries Vyomesh.