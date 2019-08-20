Krishna Mukherjee to be retained in Naagin 4?

MUMBAI: The supernatural series Naagin became so popular among the audience that the makers went on to bring two more seasons of the show. Now, the wait for season 4 has started.



Ever since it was announced that the makers are returning with Naagin 4, many names have cropped up. However, according to a report in SpotbotE.com, the casting for the series has not yet begun, but one actress from the previous season will be a part of the upcoming season and that is Krishna Mukherjee. The actress who essayed the role of Taamsi, daughter of Hukum (Nikitin Dheer) and Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani) entered season 3 during the finale. Highly impressed by her acting skills, the TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has informed the team to continue with her character in the next part as well.