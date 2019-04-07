Krishna Mukherjee roped in for Colors' Naagin 3

The beautiful actress Krishna Mukherjee, who is part of Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, has now bagged Balaji Telefilms' another popular show.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Nikitin Dhir joining the cast of Naagin 3 and now we have learnt that Krishna has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, the actress will be seen playing the negative role.

We could not get through Krishna for a comment.



