Kritika Kamra appears in her mother’s bridal lahenga for her reel wedding

With a beautiful smile plastered on her face all the time, it would not be wrong to call the beautiful and bubbly Kritika Kamra, the charm of the television industry. The svelte actress, who is well-known for her simple, yet amazing sense of style will be seen wearing her mother’s majestic gold lahenga filled with gold embroidery for the wedding sequence in her most popular Life OK show Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta.

The makers of the show are shooting for the grand wedding sequence of Kritika Kamra and the actress who is known for her style statement in the industry decided not to compromise on her bridal avatar. Kritika, who is television’s style diva opted for her mother’s bridal lahenga instead of going for a designer lahenga. The actress will surprise her fans by slaying in her mother’s bridal lahenga for her reel wedding.

A close source from the sets informed, “When Kritika was narrated the wedding sequence she got really excited for it and decided to give it a personal touch by calling for her mother’s bridal lengha from home. Few modifications were made to the lahenga to make it look a tad contemporary. Kritika, not only wore her mother’s lengha but she also got into detailing of her makeup as she wanted it to look perfect.”

We also hear that Kritika’s mother had also dropped down at the sets of Chandrakanta to see her daughter getting all dolled up for her reel life wedding. Kritika will sure look nothing less than royal queen in her bridal look in the upcoming episodes of Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta

Watch Kritika Kamra in the bridal avatar in Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta on Life OK every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 p.m.