Home > Tv > Tv News
News

KRK diagnosed with stomach cancer; shares his last 2 unfulfilled wishes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2018 05:15 PM

Mumbai: Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan, who has now turned a film critic, is often in the headlines because of his controversial statements. Kamaal, popularly known as KRK is now in the news because of his latest twitter post in which he has revealed a shocking fact about his health.

KRK has issued a ‘Press Release’ on his social media platform in which he has mentioned that he is suffering from stomach cancer. He is in stage three and he has only one-two years left to survive.

The release has also states his two unfulfilled wishes that he always wanted to turn into reality - to produce a film and the other one is to work in a film with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Have a look at the tweet below –

KRK, who is quite known for trolling celebrities on social media platforms, has never escaped the fans who troll him back for lashing at their favourite celebrities.

Even if the tweet is about his fatal health issue, the twitteratis didn’t leave a chance to troll him for the same and speculating it to be an April fool prank. The responses on his tweet are flooded with trolls by the twitteraties.

Well, all we can say is – Stay strong KRK. 

Tags > Bigg Boss, Kamaal R Khan, KRK, Stomach cancer, Amitabh Bachchan, Twitter,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Star Plus launches its cult show Khichdi

Star Plus launches its cult show Khichdi
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Gaurav Chopra
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days