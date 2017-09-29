With non-stop entertainment to offer, &TV’s Comedy Dangal has struck the right chord with audience tickling their funny bone week after week. At a recent shoot however, Krushna Abhishek, who is currently seen on Drama Company was seen engaging with the cast and crew of Comedy Dangal.

In fact, while the take was in progress with Pooja Banerjee and Rajiv Thakur completing their act, Krushna ran up on the stage and was seen in his element. He was later seen spending quality time with the judges, Anu Malik and Bharti Singh, and interacting with the contestants.

Well, will the two BFFs Krushna and Bharti come together on Comedy Dangal? Keep guessing!