News

Krushna Abhishek’s tribute to Shatrughan Sinha on The Kapil Sharma Show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show launched a week ago and has done exceptionally well for itself. The show was among the top three on the TRP charts.

The show is filled with a lot of fun, masti, and laughter. The USP of the show is that we have three ace comedians coming together: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

As we know, on the show, celebrities come and have fun along with Kapil. Ranveer Singh was the first guest, followed by Salman Khan and family and then Vicky Kaushal and Yami. This Sunday, we had veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who came along with his wife and graced the show.

Krushna paid a small tribute to superstar Shatrughan Sinha and danced on the song Yamma Yamma from the movie Shaan.

Krishna shared the video and captioned it saying, ‘What a moment tribute to my fav shatru uncle in our show tkss thank u guys for the blasting t r p we will work hard n keep making u laugh n smile all the time.’

Tags > Krushna Abhishek, The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony TV, Shatrughan Sinha, tribute, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days