Krushna Abhishek’s tribute to Shatrughan Sinha on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show launched a week ago and has done exceptionally well for itself. The show was among the top three on the TRP charts.

The show is filled with a lot of fun, masti, and laughter. The USP of the show is that we have three ace comedians coming together: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

As we know, on the show, celebrities come and have fun along with Kapil. Ranveer Singh was the first guest, followed by Salman Khan and family and then Vicky Kaushal and Yami. This Sunday, we had veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who came along with his wife and graced the show.

Krushna paid a small tribute to superstar Shatrughan Sinha and danced on the song Yamma Yamma from the movie Shaan.

Krishna shared the video and captioned it saying, ‘What a moment tribute to my fav shatru uncle in our show tkss thank u guys for the blasting t r p we will work hard n keep making u laugh n smile all the time.’