Krushna Abhishek shares a fun video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

30 May 2019 04:26 PM

MUMBAI:Krushna Abhishek is one of the most known and successful names in the entertainment industry.

The ace actor is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show and is being appreciated for his performance.

Krushna has not only done successful television shows but also many successful movies.

The actor recently shared a fun video from the sets of Kapil's show, where you can Kapil singing a song and Krushna and Kiku Sharda dancing on it.

They have a gala time while entertaining the audience.

Check the post here.

