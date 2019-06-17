News

Krushna Abhishek's surprise visit on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jun 2019 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: After doing Comedy Circus for eight years, Krushna Abhishek became the face of several shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Live, and The Drama Company. Today, shares screen space with comedian Kapil Sharma, and they have been successfully tickling the audience's funny bone on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna, who plays Sapna, the owner of a beauty parlour in the show, shares a good equation with Kapil as well as laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa.

He recently paid a surprise visit to the couple while they were shooting for their show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. Krushna, who was shooting in Film City for his dance video, rushed to the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra when he came to know that Bharti and Harsh were shooting too. His sweet and small visit lifted the spirits of the contestants as well of the audience. 

