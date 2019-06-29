Krystle D'Souza sets out major travel goals, check out!

MUMBAI: Krystal D’Souza, who made us fall in love with her acting chops and charming smile, has once again managed to take our breath away with her stunning clicks.

The gorgeous actress made her television debut with Balaji Telefilms’ show Kahe Naa Kahe as Kinjal. She became a household name for her stint in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Jeevika Vadhera opposite Karan Tacker.

Krystal won many hearts for her acting in other soaps as well including Kasturi, Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, and Belan Wali Bahu.

The actress is quite active on social media. She regularly updates her fans and followers about her whereabouts. The actress is enjoying monsoon and is on a vacation, having the best time of her life. She took to Instagram and shared a video about the same.

Take a look below: