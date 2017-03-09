Krystle D’Souza and Mika Singh to spread their charm &TV’s Voice India Finale

&TV’s singing reality show Voice India has reached its ultimate phase with the Grand Finale to be aired on 12 March.

The Finale will be star-studded with the reality show being graced by a beautiful actress...

Popular face Krystle DSouza will be seen performing and entertaining her fans on the Finale episode.

As per sources, “The performance of Krystle has been pre-shot yesterday, and her presence on the set brought in a new charm. Krystle will be seen performing a Holi themed act, amidst a UP setup. Also, she will join with the super anchor of the show Gunjan Utreja for another performance.”

Also to cast his magical spell on contestants as well as audiences in the Grand Finale will be singer Mika Singh. We hear that Mika will render few lively performances that will make the ambience light-hearted.

Also, the Grand Finale of Voice India will be graced by Anushka Sharma, who will come to promote her flick Phillauri.

Anchor Gunjan Urtreja who personally enjoyed performing with the gorgeous Krystle took to Instagram to post a picture of them posing together...

As for the format, in this Saturday’s episode, two contestants will bow out of the show based on last week’s performances, thus giving the reality show its 6 semifinalists. On Saturday, the six of them will perform in the Semi-Final round. The results of the overnight voting will give the show its 4 finalists on Sunday who will perform LIVE.

Are you ready to witness the Grand gala finale of Voice India this weekend? Who is the contestant you are rooting for? Drop in your comments here..