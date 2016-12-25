Krystle D’souza shares her Christmas plans

Joy to the world, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King; Let every heart prepare Him room, And Heaven and nature sing, And Heaven and nature sing, And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing…

Celebrations are in full swing as the winter festival aka Christmas has knocked on our doors!

TV diva Krystle D’souza (Brahmarakshas) has already commenced with the celebrations.

Talking about her childhood memories, the actress shared, “During school days, I used to have Christmas parties where Santa Claus would be there, along with carol singing. I love the whole Christmas fervour that surrounds us around this time of the year. We always put up the tree, make sweets and arrange a crib in our house. I also play secret Santa game at my house with my family. There are so many memories related to this festival and I always look forward to celebrating it.”

When asked about one wish that she wanted to get fulfilled by Santa, she said, “I don't want to charge my phone so if he can give me a magical phone that needs no charging...It would be super cool because then I can click pictures and take videos and of course share them with my fans!"

“Merry Christmas to all,” she signed off.