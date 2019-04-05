News

Krystle D'Souza is going through THIS!

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: The gorgeous beauty, Krystle D’Souza, has made us fall in love with her acting skills and her charming smile. She made her acting debut with Balaji Telefilms’ show Kahe Naa Kahe as Kinjal. She became a household name for her stint in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Jeevika Vadhera opposite Karan Tacker.

The actress won many hearts for her acting in other shows as well including Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Belan Wali Bahu. In addition to acting, Krystal loves travelling. She is quite the wanderlust as she loves exploring new places.

Although the actress is caught up with a busy schedule, she manages to share a slice of her life with her army of fans on social media.

Newly, she shared a quote on Instagram where it is written “Zindagi thodi Lit Chaiye Thi, upar wale ne toh aag laga di!”

It seems like the actress is going through something and this quote suits her current situation.

Check out her story here:

