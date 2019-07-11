Krystle D'Souza looks SIZZLING HOT in this PHOTO

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in telly land. The actress, who rose to fame by portraying the role of Jeevika in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, always manages to slay her looks and turn heads.

Krystle is an active social media user. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts. She recently stole everyone's hearts with her breathtaking pictures from her recent Turkey vacation.

The actress, who is also known for shows like Belan Wali Bahu, Brahmarakshas - Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, recently shared another picture on her Instagram handle. Her look will certainly give some style tips to the fashion lovers. She donned a backless black and red dress which she teamed up with a pair of boots. She looks stunning in the picture. Her pose is also apt. She looks back while walking up the stairs in the picture.

Take a look below.