Krystle Dsouza touches 5 million followers on Instagram

03 Jul 2019 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Krystle Dsouza is a style icon who can make your hearts melt with her beauty and charismatic smile. She is an epitome of Indian beauty and rocks every outfit she wears.

The actress is majorly known for portraying Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She then went on to play Sakshi in Ek Nayi Pehchaan. In 2016, she portrayed Raina in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas. Krystle will be soon seen in an ALBalaji Series. Her acting skills and her performances are loved by the audience and that has gained her a lot of popularity.

Now, every actor is on social media, and their followers are measured by the number of followers they have. Krystle recently reached the 5 million follower mark on Instagram. Well, she is quite active on her social media accounts and frequently puts up posts that keeps her fans and well wishers entertained.

We wish the gorgeous Krystle more success!

Tags > Krystle Dsouza, Brahmarakshas, Sakshi in Ek Nayi Pehchaan, social media, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jeevika Vadhera, TellyChakkar,

