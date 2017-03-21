K.Street Pali Hill’s Vikram Kapadia in ALT Balaji’s web-series

Ekta Kapoor has ruled television for many years!! And now, the Czarina is all geared up to rule the digital space with an interesting array of web-series!!

Come April, Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji will take a plunge into the new market that has already created a wave amongst the youth of the nation..

One web-series of ALT Balaji that has caught eye-balls for its impeccable cast is Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, which will bring together three stalwarts, Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar and Shweta Khwatra Gohil.

Now we hear of yet another long-standing association getting revived with this series...

Versatile actor Vikram Kapadia who is even today remembered for his stellar, power-packed role in K.Street Pali Hill will team up with Ekta for the web-series.

As per sources, “Vikram will be one of the many romantic angles in the story. He will play the perfect husband of Shweta Khwatra, after she would have got separated from Ram Kapoor.”

When contacted, Vikram who has been on a long hiatus from television told us, “Well, I have been avoiding TV for many years now. But with the trend of web-series coming in, there is a new wave of curiosity and eagerness in actors. There is lot of scope for acting and the performances to be more realistic in web-series. This is like a breath of fresh air, and it has brought me back to Balaji (smiles). It is like coming back home. Another aspect about this story is that the the script is very interesting, with a very nice blend of joy, happiness, love and tears being in it.”

Kapadia was last seen in movie Kapoor and Sons.

