Kuch Rang post-leap plot: Dev to be a Casanova; Sonakshi a working mother

New Year brings new beginning and it adds new beauty and newness into your life.

It seems the maker (Beyond Dreams) of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is all set to bring freshness in the series.

The show will be taking seven years leap. Now, post the jump, Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) looks will change. Dev will turn into a Casanova and will don a cool jacket.

Sonakshi will be a corporate woman. She will be seen wearing skirt and top with a pair of glasses.

As per a reliable source, Sonakshi will be blessed with a girl named Soha (Aliya). And she will be staying with the Bose family.

We have also learnt that the Bose family will be rich post leap and leaving a lavish life. Saurab (Alpesh Dhakan) might also get married. Dixit family will also see few changes. The maker is still finalising few things.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the actors for comment.

Are you excited about the 'post-leap' drama of Kuch Rang?