THIS Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke actor took the MUMBAI LOCAL!

07 Jun 2019 03:37 PM

MUMBAI: If you are a Mumbaikar, you would know the pain of getting stuck in a traffic jam.

People dread it, and often, to avoid getting stuck for long hours, they opt for the quicker route, the heart of Mumbai: the Mumbai local.

While local commuters are used to taking public transport like trains, autorickshaws, and buses, there have been times that celebrities have got stuck in the sea of cars. While we have had Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta, and quite a few more known faces having opted for the quicker route, we have another actor joining the league.

We are talking about Warrior High and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Ashwini Koul, who took a local train to avoid getting stuck in a traffic jam.

So the next time you are traveling by train, make sure you are alert. Who knows? You might just bump into your favorite celebrity!Â 

