Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Amita Udgata passes away

25 Apr 2018 12:07 PM

MUMBAI:Veteran TV actress Amita Udgata, who was last seen as Dadi Bua in Sony TV's popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi passed away last night due to lung failure. The actress was hosptialised for the last four days and was on life support.

Amita is best known for playing Amma in Star Plus' social drama Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

The actress has worked in many TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Maharana Pratap, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo and Doli Armaanon Ki. Amita played Dev's Dadi Bua in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, who entered the show during the marriage preparations. Her entry added spice to the drama, as she put across weird demands from Sonakshi's family.

Amita is survived by two children, Ruchin Udgata and Rishab Udgata. She was associated with Delhi Doordarshan from 1979 to 1990.

