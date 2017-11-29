Hot Downloads

Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kuch Rang fame Baby Vidvaan in Sony TV's Porus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 06:18 PM

Sony TV recently launched its magnum opus Porus, produced by Swastik Productions with much fan fare.

The key characters of the show Porus (Laksh) and Alexander (Rohit Purohit) are yet to enter the show.

In the ongoing storyline Porus and Alexander are yet to be born.

Their entry will happen soon in the upcoming episodes and they will first be introduced as little babies.

TellyChakkar has learned that little baby Vidvaan Sharma, who played Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) son Shubh in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, will be seen as baby Alexander.

The cute little star surely enjoys a great fan following post Kuch Rang and we are sure that the fans will be happy to see this cutie back with Porus.

We tried but could not reach Vidvaan's parents for a comment.

Aren't you guys excited to see him back on your screens? Do share your thoughts with us.

Tags > Vidvaan Sharma, Sony TV, Porus, Swastik Productions, Laksh Lalwani, Rohit Purohit, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top