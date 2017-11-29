Kuch Rang fame Baby Vidvaan in Sony TV's Porus

Sony TV recently launched its magnum opus Porus, produced by Swastik Productions with much fan fare.

The key characters of the show Porus (Laksh) and Alexander (Rohit Purohit) are yet to enter the show.

In the ongoing storyline Porus and Alexander are yet to be born.

Their entry will happen soon in the upcoming episodes and they will first be introduced as little babies.

TellyChakkar has learned that little baby Vidvaan Sharma, who played Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) son Shubh in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, will be seen as baby Alexander.

The cute little star surely enjoys a great fan following post Kuch Rang and we are sure that the fans will be happy to see this cutie back with Porus.

We tried but could not reach Vidvaan's parents for a comment.

