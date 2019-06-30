News

Kuhu CURSES Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jun 2019 09:15 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is very interesting. Abeer has realized his feelings for Mishti and now wants Mishti to realize her love for him. Thus, he tries to make her jealous, which works in his favour. Viewers will soon see their love blossom on the show.

In the previous episode, a few of Mishti and Abeer’s pictures go viral, thus leading to Meenakshi pointing a finger at Mishti’s character.

Vishamber and Rajshri question Mishti, who explains her side of the story.

In the interim, Mishti also reveals Kuhu’s love for Kunal.

The Maheshwari family asks Kuhu to stay away from Kunal.

Kuhu is furious about this and blames Mishti for the situation.

Further, Kuhu curses Mishti that whenever she will fall in love, her love will be snatched away from her.

