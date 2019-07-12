News

Kuhu-Kunal to successfully break Abeer-Mishti’s 'LOVE STORY' in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 10:29 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon witness an interesting twist in its upcoming episode.

As seen in the episodes so far, Kuhu and Kunal finally decide to get hitched. But their marriage is planned on a condition to break Abeer and Mishti’s growing fondness for each other and break their love story which has yet not reached a stage of confrontation.  

Kunal has planned all of this and hence he has got Kuhu into confidence to use her against Mishti. And Kuhu easily gets fooled by him and helps Kunal in his plan.

Currently, Abeer and Mishti are enjoying their new phase of love but with the overload of new problems waiting to storm into their love life, will they be able to emerge stronger or will break? Let’s wait and watch!

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of...

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of Richboyz Entertainment Party
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days