Kuhu-Kunal to successfully break Abeer-Mishti’s 'LOVE STORY' in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon witness an interesting twist in its upcoming episode.

As seen in the episodes so far, Kuhu and Kunal finally decide to get hitched. But their marriage is planned on a condition to break Abeer and Mishti’s growing fondness for each other and break their love story which has yet not reached a stage of confrontation.

Kunal has planned all of this and hence he has got Kuhu into confidence to use her against Mishti. And Kuhu easily gets fooled by him and helps Kunal in his plan.

Currently, Abeer and Mishti are enjoying their new phase of love but with the overload of new problems waiting to storm into their love life, will they be able to emerge stronger or will break? Let’s wait and watch!