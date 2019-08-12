Kuki's kidnapping brings Anurag and Prerna closer in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: It seems like Anurag and Prerna will grow close again in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.



We have seen that the Basu family and the Bajaj family are staying together under one roof.



However, Anurag ifaces a hard time dealing with Mr. Bajaj.



The situation gets complicated when Kuki goes missing from the house. Bajaj lashes out at Prerna.



He yells at her for not taking proper care of Kuki. Nivedita witnesses this and shares the same with Anupam.



Anurag also overhears this and is furious.



Anurag wants to protect Prerna from Bajaj, but she ignores him.



Will Bajaj's rudeness towards Prerna bring Anurag and her together?