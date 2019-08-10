Kulfi and Amyra's open fight flopped Sikandar's master plan in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Both Kullfi and Amyra have disowned Sikandar. Kullfi has decided to stay with Vikram and Mia, while Amyra has decided to give up her studies and focus only on music.



Kullfi feels Sikandar always supported Amyra, who is not even his daughter, and not her.



Meanwhile, Amyra feels that Sikandar is always worried only for Kullfi.



Thus, in the upcoming episode, Sikandar makes a master plan and brings the two girls together for a musical play.



He secretly makes them work together.



Sikandar wants his daughters to understand his helplessness.



Firoz, who has to save his auditorium from being auctioned off, hands over the same to Sikandar for one month.



Sikandar thus kickstarts his master plan and manages to invite Kullfi and Amyra to the auditorium.



However, the girls are miffed upon meeting each other.



They fight with and insult each other.



Their meeting ends in an argument, which leaves Sikandar shocked and worried.