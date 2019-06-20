Kulfi and Sikander's ten days memory challenge in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. The impostor Chandan is living with Kullfi and her family and is threatening her to not tell anyone the truth. Meanwhile, Kullfi is on a mission to help Sikandar regain his memory.

In the upcoming episode, Kulfi and Sikandar will go to the music camp, to train themselves in music.

Kulfi wants to make Sikander recall his memory and from the camp she wants him to return back home.

But Sikandar will think that Kulfi is evil as he was told by his daughter Pakhi.

But Kulfi won’t break down and she stands strong in front of Sikandar.

Kulfi challenges Sikandar that she will bring his memory back in just 10 days and he accepts the challenge as he knows that Kulfi will definitely fail.

It will be interesting to see if Kulfi will be successful in her mission or no.