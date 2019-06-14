Kulfi is back in her sardar avatar which helps Bhola to recall his memory in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Kulfi is trying her best to expose Chandan in front of everyone and on the other hand she is also on a mission to help Sikandar get back his memory.

Kulfi has found Sikandar but she also knows that he has lost his memory and living as Bhola and she is trying her best to get his memory back as she wants him to throw Chandan out of the house.

Kulfi somewhere knows that she can’t meet Bhola as Kulfi as Pakhi is not really convinced by it.

In the upcoming episode, Kufli will get back to her old Sardar ji look and she will go and meet Sikandar aks Bhola and gives him music therapy to him.

Kulfi will sing her and Sikandar’s favorite song and thus Bhola joins her and thus the two shares a perfect father and daughter union.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Kulfi will be able to get back Sikandar’s memory or no.