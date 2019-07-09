Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Amyra demands Loveleen to choose between her and Kulfi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Amyra asking Kulfi to tell everyone about her father's name. Kulfi is happy and says that her father's name is Sikander Singh Gill. Amyra then gets up and goes up to Kulfi. She says that Amyra's mother Loveleen got married to Sikander. So how did Kulfi come into the world? Did Kulfi's mother marry Sikander? Amyra then insinuates that Kulfi is a daughter out of wedlock.

The kids then call her a dirty girl as well which hurts Kulfi. Amyra and Kulfi return home and Kulfi is crying as she has nothing to prove that she is not a child out of wedlock. Sikander notices Kulfi crying and asks her what happened. Kulfi lies and doesn't tell about Amyra's stunt and instead lies to him. Sikander somehow pacifies them and asks them to prepare for the launch event. Sikander gets a call from the teacher who tells him about Amyra's stunt. Sikander is very angry and storms into her room to speak about it. Everyone else also comes over and Sikander states that Amyra called Kulfi an illegitimate child. Sikander asks why Amyra told such a big lie.

Amyra then tells him that she learnt it from him only. She then says that he needs to stop pretending to be her father because he is not. Loveleen tries to calm him down but Sikander loses his patience. He says that what Amyra has done is wrong. He is tired of proving his equal love for both of them. Sikander finally proclaims that he will only support Kulfi if Amyra does anything wrong against her. Amyra hears this and gets angrier. Mia gets the gossip about Amyra and Kulfi's scene at school. Mia's daughter returns with Vikram as her estranged husband. He finds out that Sikander has two daughters, Amyra and Kulfi.

Loveleen tries to explain to Amyra but she fails to understand. She assumes Loveleen to be smitten by Kulfi. Amyra says that she wishes Amyra went with Balle Balle Tevar only. Amyra then blames Loveleen for everything bad that has happened to her. She demands her to choose between her and Kulfi. Amyra goes up to Sikander and apologises to him. He hugs her and apologises too. Sikander then tries to explain to her how a family is important as bond with siblings. Amyra agrees to do it.