Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Bhola and Kulfi connect again

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Bhola missing Pakhi, he sees both give each other cold looks, kids start teasing Bhola, kids are addressed and Principal Vikram Ahoja is welcomed. He addresses kids and says this school will make you star and once Vikram sees the shine in you, he will make you superstar I promise. Bhola says may I sing, I sing very well, Vikram things of Sikander looking at him, Bhola rushes to Guruji and takes his blessings and begins singing. Vikram has grudges against Sikander and says we had started together he became super star and I became dean here I had sworn that day I will snatch everything from him, Bhola teases Kulfi while singing.

Pakhi says mummy I’m missing papa, Nandini says 10 days and he will be with us, Nandini gets a call from Lovely; Lovely says I’m not feeling good, just hoping he is fine, Nandini says Aai had called and she said it’s good day today to pray for husbands. Bhola hugs Vikram and asks how he sang, Vikram doesn’t answer, Bhola says no worries tell me later. Kulfi steps in and thinks baba you will have to sing with me today, Bhola says this witch will sing and I will throw eggs on her and then camp people will send me to Pakhi.

Kulfi begins singing, Bhola walks to her and holds her hands and joins her. Lovely prays for Sikander. Bhola hugs Kulfi and has nimrats flashes, Bhola faints. Bhola wakes up and sees Nandini and Pakhi around and hugs her, Guruji says doctor asked Bhola to rest, Kulfi hiding and watching, Bhola says Nandini did we stay in some village because I saw some girl with me, Nandini says yes, Kulfi gets excited and says he is remembering things.

Bhola hugs Nandini, Kulfi very excited as Bhola recalling past things. Bhola and Pakhi spend time together. Bhola tells Pakhi, Kulfi is here too, Pakhi says let’s go right away, Bhola says but Nandini said I have to stay here, Pakhi gets very angry, Bhola says I will runaway tonight. Kulfi sees Pakhi, both share cold looks, Pakhi says stop following my papa and leave him alone.