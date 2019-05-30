News

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Chandan again tortures Kulfi; Kulfi gets a big clue

30 May 2019 11:16 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily soap, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, is up for extreme twists and turns in the storyline. 

Chandan goes mad after he starts getting less music projects for Kulfi. Meanwhile, he also attempts to kill a producer who doesn’t respond to his call and also refuses to give any music project. Chandan uses Kulfi to make lots of money and enjoy his life.

Now when he fails to make enough money, he again tortures Kulfi while he is on his way back to home. Kulfi soon gets a big clue; she finds a packet of drug from Chandan’s room and her friends from the remand home recognize the drug.

It will be interesting to watch how Kulfi exposes Chandan.

