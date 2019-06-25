Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Chandan warns Lovely

MUMBAI: Kulfi and Bhola bond, Abhay and his friends play loud guitar, and Bhola skips the moment, and calls Kulfi a witch again, Bhola leaves. Chandan asks Amyra to ask Lovely why she went music school, Lovely says Amyra go to your room, Amyra doesn’t agree, Chandan says Amyra go, I need to talk to your mother. Kulfi yells at Abhay and his friends, Vikram walks in, Kulfi pleads Vikram to ask them to stop teasing Bhola, Vikram says I will handle you go.

Lovely says I offered you a partnership, to live peacefully, not to play tricks, and if you want to play tricks let me make CBI a call, Chandan says didn’t you go looking for your husband, Lovely says I don’t care don’t you understand, Chandan starts laughing and says I have a surprise for you, and calls Amyra, and says it’s a good weather it’s raining let’s go on road trip, Lovely says not today let’s stay home together.

Vikram says you played a little prank, you idiots play big, he has lot of talent, Abhay says you give us idea to rag him, Vikram says don’t be stupid I, dean here I won’t allow you to do so, when I was here studying I had dumped a kid in the well behind I was scolded a lot, but you all shouldn’t do such thing, the well is still there, and no complains about you guys should reach me.

Kulfi walks to Bhola and hears Bhola upset and missing his family and friends, Kulfi says you aren’t alone I’m here, Bhola tries to get away, Kulfi tries to get close, Bhola yells at her, Abhay walks to Bhola and says we are sorry for all that happened, Bhola says it’s okay and hugs Abhay and his friends, Kulfi sees his friends sign, and finds it suspicious. Kulfi says don’t trust them they will again prank you, Bhola says you stay away dirty girl.

Lovely tells about Sikander’s life in danger to Nandini, Nandini doesn’t read the message, and says if she asks for help I won’t be able to say no. In music class Bhola hides himself from Kulfi, Kulfi starring at him, Abhay says mam let Bhola sing now he sings very well, and makes everyone cheer for Bhola, Bhola sings again teasing Kulfi, Kulfi slowly whispers to Bhola to be alert, Abhay and his friends will trouble him.

Lovely takes Chandan to dinner in balcony and thinks I know Kulfi will take care of my Sikander, Chandan plot looking for Sikander in school, she slips all laughs, Kulfi helps her. Lovely says today I’m celebrating your brilliant mind, your plan must be ready to finish Sikander, Chandan says yes so, lovely says so let’s celebrate, lovely in her talks tries to make Chandan reveal the truth.

Chandan sees lovely playing smart and says dare you act smart in front of me. Kulfi sitting behind Bhola keeping watch on him, Abhay walks to Bhola and says we are meeting behind school after classes do come we will have fun, Bhola says sure I will. Kulfi warns Bhola not to go, Bhola says I will.