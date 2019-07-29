News

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Lovely hatches new plan to ruin Kulfi's career

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 01:45 PM

MUMBAI: For Lovely, her daughter Amyra is the ticket to fame and fortune and to attain that she can do anything.  Lovely manipulated Sikander and make her snap all the ties with Kulfi, and her next move is to ruin Kulfi's career.

Lovely is taking media help to famous Amyra while she plans Amyra and Sikandar performance in a wedding function.

Meanwhile, Vikram and Mia appoint Sikandar aka Murphy Singh as Kulfi's secretary and compel Kulfi to sing in the same wedding function.

