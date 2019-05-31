Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Lovely's close hit-and-miss with Sikander

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is set to unfold some interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Nandini (Iris Maity) and Lovely (Anjali Anand) turn good friends.

Lovely starts sharing about her husband Sikander (Mohit Malik) and the sudden changes in his behaviour post accident. On the other side, Nandini’s house owner tries to get physical with her.

Surprisingly, Lovely reaches Nandini as her saviour and pushes the owner out of the house. Lovely also warns him about dire consequences if he repeats the mistake again.

Nandini thanks Lovely for her timely help. Lovely reaches Nandini’s house but misses to see Sikander and has close hit and miss. It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.