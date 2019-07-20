News

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Lovely's wicked move to apart Sikandar-Kulfi exposing Nimrat's real murderer (Upcoming Twist)

20 Jul 2019 09:06 AM

MUMBAI: Kulfi comes to know that Lovely is her  mom's Nimrat's murderer in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Star Plus Plus daily soap 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala'ia about to witness highpoint drama. Gunjan is annoyed because Sikandar not supporting Kulfi  

Where Gunjan is upset about what Sikandar did with Kulfi, she Sikandar and still assisting Amyra and Lovely.

The drama will intensify when Kulfi comes to know through Gunjan and Mahendra about how Anjali killed Nimrat and that Sikandar never took any action.  Kulfi will be unable to bear this trauma of how her father is supporting her mother's murderer.

What will Kulfi do now after finding Sikandar this hidden truth?

Stay tuned with us to know the next update.

