Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Lovely's wicked move to apart Sikandar-Kulfi exposing Nimrat's real murderer (Upcoming Twist)

MUMBAI: Kulfi comes to know that Lovely is her mom's Nimrat's murderer in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Star Plus Plus daily soap 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala'ia about to witness highpoint drama. Gunjan is annoyed because Sikandar not supporting Kulfi

Where Gunjan is upset about what Sikandar did with Kulfi, she Sikandar and still assisting Amyra and Lovely.

The drama will intensify when Kulfi comes to know through Gunjan and Mahendra about how Anjali killed Nimrat and that Sikandar never took any action. Kulfi will be unable to bear this trauma of how her father is supporting her mother's murderer.

What will Kulfi do now after finding Sikandar this hidden truth?

