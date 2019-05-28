Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikandar earns Rs 500, celebrates with Pakhi and other kids

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily soap, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, is up for some interesting drama.

Loyal audience of the show know that currently Sikandar is living a new life of Bhola.

Bhola is facing a hard time with his family. His family’s financial condition is really worst and Nandini finds it tough to take care of Pakhi and Bhola.

Bhola notices Nandani in tension and thus takes a big step. He collects all the old books, tins and cans and sells them to a ragman. By selling all the stuff he makes 500 rupees and celebrates his first earning like never before.

He dances with Pakhi and other kids and celebrates the happy time. But let’s see if Bhola realizes his real identity.

