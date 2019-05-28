News

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikandar earns Rs 500, celebrates with Pakhi and other kids

28 May 2019 12:33 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily soap, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, is up for some interesting drama.

Loyal audience of the show know that currently Sikandar is living a new life of Bhola.

Bhola is facing a hard time with his family. His family’s financial condition is really worst and Nandini finds it tough to take care of Pakhi and Bhola.

Bhola notices Nandani in tension and thus takes a big step. He collects all the old books, tins and cans and sells them to a ragman. By selling all the stuff he makes 500 rupees and celebrates his first earning like never before.

He dances with Pakhi and other kids and celebrates the happy time. But let’s see if Bhola realizes his real identity.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days