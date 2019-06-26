Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikander is back

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kulfi finding Bhola, she hears some noise and rushes there and sees Abhay and friends troubling other kids, Kulfi says why do you always do this keep troubling someone or the other, Abhay says look, Kulfi asks enough where is Bhola, Abhay says he isn’t with us. Bhola with Shanti near well, she says ask for your wish and god will grant it. Bhola walks to the well and says I will ask for my daughter. Kulfi looks for Bhola. Shanti thinks I will push him in well and no one will have doubts on me or his death.



Bhola climbs the well and prays god please take me to my daughter, Shanti walks to Bhola to push him, Kulfi rushes to her and pushes her, but Bhola slips in. Chandan sees Lovely’s phone and sees nothing, Lovely says chill there is nothing. Chandan says okay let me share now, the day I found out what I have now, I said why should I lose the opportunity, Lovely has recorder set below the table. Pakhi cries says mom I want to see papa right away.



Kulfi holds Bhola’s hand, Shanti hits her head and faints, Bhola says please don’t leave me, Kulfi says my hand is paining but I won’t leave you, look at me, Bhola gets scared, Kulfi sings to calm him down, Bhola has past flashes, Bhola recollects all the memories till date, and shouts Kulfi, my Kulfi, he takes efforts and comes up, and both hug each other. Bhola is hit on head and he faints, Shanti hits him, Kulfi says dare you do it, Kulfi says after so long I found my baba and narrates his story, Shanti says I don’t care, Kulfi says why do you do such bad work, Shanti says it’s my work to kill him, Kulfi says how is this work to earn money by killing him, and if you kill him even I will die, so better kill me first and let me tell you, dare you touch him, how would you feel if it was your daughter here instead of me, Shanti says I will leave you but what about Chandan, even Amyra is with Chandan, how will you save your family.



Sikander remembers his accident; Kulfi looks at him and hugs him. Lovely gets in the bedroom, and sees Chandan asleep and tries to take her phone from his hand, she succeeds, and leaves the room, lovely calls police station.



Sikander looks at Kulfi’s hand, Kulfi crying, Sikander asks what’s wrong, Kulfi band aids her hand, Sikander says my angel don’t lose hope, Kulfi says do you have any idea what all is happened, do you know who I am, what if that aunty would do something to you, I’m your daughter and you are my father, Sikander hugs her, Sikander remembers Shanti’s words that Chandan has taken his place and thinks my baby I’m sorry, I know you have waited for this long just one more day, till Chandan is home, once he is gone, I will tell the whole world you are mine, Kulfi says don’t you think I’m your daughter and act as Bhola, Sikander says yes I do, but I don’t believe, let’s be friends, take me home.