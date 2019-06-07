Kulfi overjoyed as she finds Sikandar's whereabouts in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama as Kullfi is on a mission to expose Chandan the fake Sikandar, and she is trying her best to reach her real father.

In the upcoming episode, Kulfi gets good news as she hears Sikandar’s voice as he sings a song, and she gets very happy. , Kulfi has recorded a song and the other voice in the song is of Sikandar.

Kufi is very excited and she tells her friend Raghav that this means that Sikandar is around her and is fine.

Kulfi is very happy that he is close to whereabouts of her father Sikandar and she takes an oath to soon find him.

It will be interesting to see if Kulfi will be successful in finding her father.